Home Indiana Authorities Release the Name of a Man Hit and Killed by a Truck in Dubois County March 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities released the name of a man killed in Dubois County after being hit by a truck Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say 83-year-old Morris Weidenbenner died on the scene from trauma he sustained to his body and head. It happened just before 3 p.m. on State Road 56 and County Road 550 West near Ireland, Indiana.

Emergency crews found Weidenbenner laying in the road and requested the Dubois County Coroner. Morris Weidenbenner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office spoke with witnesses and the driver involved in the accident. Witness statements lead deputies to believe the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a truck.

The driver involved said he saw the man and tried to avoid hitting him, but could not. The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Comments

comments