Authorities Release Name of Elderly Man Who Drowned in Pond

February 27th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office releases the name of the man who died after crashing into a flooded retention pond.

The man is identified as 88-year-old Herbert Curry. The Coroner ruled Curry’s death a drowning.

This happened Monday night at the Holiday Retirement Village on Buena Vista Drive near Target on the north side.

Emergency personnel on the scene performed CPR on the man and he was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say Curry was driving and likely missed the roadway.

