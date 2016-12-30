Home Indiana Authorities Release Identity of Jasper Driver Killed in Crash December 30th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Dubois County. The crash happened Thursday night just before midnight. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Frederick Block was driving southbound on Jasper-Dubois Road, just north of County Road 300 North when he drove off the road into a ditch. Troopers say he continued southbound until his vehicle hit an embankment, ejecting Block from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

