Authorities Release Identity of Jasper Driver Killed in Crash
Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Dubois County. The crash happened Thursday night just before midnight. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Frederick Block was driving southbound on Jasper-Dubois Road, just north of County Road 300 North when he drove off the road into a ditch. Troopers say he continued southbound until his vehicle hit an embankment, ejecting Block from the car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.
