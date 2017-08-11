Home Kentucky Authorities Raid Three Convenience Stores in Madisonville August 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Three convenience stores in Madisonville are raided as part of a two-year long federal investigation. The stores were part of an investigation into wire fraud.

Authorities served search warrants on three gas stations – the Marathon on West Noel Avenue, Stop’n’Go at East Center Street and the Shell station on South Main Street.

Several local and federal agencies were involved in the raids, looking for any evidence related to electronic fraud and illegal drugs.

The FBI, USDA, Kentucky State Police, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, and Alcohol Beverage Control Officers were on scene.

The gas stations were closed for several hours as authorities searched, and are believed to be connected in the investigation.

No arrests have been made yet, but this investigation is ongoing.

We will update information as it becomes available.

