Authorities in Posey Co. Track Down Chase Suspect

Authorities in Posey County spent the afternoon searching for someone after a high-speed chase. It started on State Road 62 around 11:30 a.m., where speeds reached more than 90 miles per hour.

The driver headed toward Mt. Vernon, where they sped through city streets and crashed on Blackford Road. The driver took off on foot.

Posey County and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office used drones and K-9 units to track down the suspect.

When the suspect was found, they were taken to Deaconess for heat exhaustion before being taken to Posey County Jail.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

