Evansville Police say they’ve identified the suspect in a deadly shooting this past weekend as 21-year-old Darius Bushrod, and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

EPD says he shot Anthony Blaylock to death early Sunday morning outside the American Legion Post on Chestnut Street. Bushrod is about 6 ft. tall and weighs 220 lbs.

Authorities are asking people to call 911 right away if you know his whereabouts.

