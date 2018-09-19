Home Indiana Authorities Need Help Identifying Woman Found Dead on I-65 September 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Photo courtesy: Columbus Police Department

Authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman found dead along Interstate 65 in Columbus, Indiana.

The coroner says she is a Hispanic woman possibly in her 20s. An autopsy shows she died of blunt force trauma to the chest and stomach. The matter of death is under investigation.

Police released photos of her tattoos hoping someone will recognize them and help identify the woman.

Anyone who recognizes those tattoos or knows anything is asked to call Columbus police.

