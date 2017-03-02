44News | Evansville, IN

Authorities Need Help Identifying Vanderburgh County Theft Suspect

March 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Authorities need help identifying a theft suspect in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store Wednesday night. Deputies say around 10 p.m. a man entered the Chuckles convenience store at 401 S. Boehne Camp Road and ordered the clerk to give him all the money in the register.

The suspect is described as wearing a bandana with a hoodie and tan pants. After he fled the store, he fled in a car.

Anyone with information about this suspect’s identity should call 812-421-6297 or visit, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Tips.

ROBBERY SUSPECT

