Authorities Need Help Identifying Suspects

Owensboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fraud investigation. OPD released these surveillance images on social media this morning.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to contact OPD or Crime Stoppers.

Also, the Kentucky State Police are also asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a grocery store robbery. KSP says Mitchell’s Grocery in Ohio County was damage due to possible attempted break-in. Police say it happened on August 23rd around 6 a.m.

The man’s shirt reads “Jaylen’s Dad”. Police say he was seen driving a 2001 to 2004 white Pontiac Montana. Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 16.

