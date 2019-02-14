Authorities Need Help Identifying Fraud Suspect

Jasper authorities need help from the public in identifying a woman in connection with a fraud investigation. According to reports, an unknown female is passing fake checks at area businesses such as Lowe’s, Tractor Supply, and IGA using fake identification.

So far, JPD has identified fives victims but they believe there are more that have yet to be identified. JPD is also investigating several other reports of stolen checks and check frauds in recent days that are believed to be related.

JPD is warning the public to be aware of their bank accounts and report any fraudulent activity.

Below are photos of the suspect:

