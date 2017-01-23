44News | Evansville, IN

Authorities Looking for Missing Greene County Woman

January 23rd, 2017 Indiana

Greene County authorities are looking for a 19-year-old missing woman. Deputies say Contessa Schlegel was last seen January 18th between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. She reportedly left with an unknown person(s) in an unknown vehicle possibly headed towards the Bloomington area.

Schlegel is described as a white woman, 5’6″, 130 pounds, hazel eyes, pink and purple dyed hair with a piercing in her left nostril. She was last seen wearing a white halter top, stretch pants, black jacket and brown boots.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 812-384-4411.

