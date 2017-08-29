Authorities Looking For Help Identifying Two Theft Suspects
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying two theft suspects. Deputies say the two women stole a large amount of cash from an area business earlier this month.
In the picture one of the women is wearing a black shirt with dark hair. The other women is wearing a brown or gold colored shirt with dark hair, and what looks to be a skirt.
If you have any information about this theft, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or the WeTip Hotline at (812) 421-6297. Callers can remain anonymous.