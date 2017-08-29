Home Indiana Evansville Authorities Looking For Help Identifying Two Theft Suspects August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying two theft suspects. Deputies say the two women stole a large amount of cash from an area business earlier this month.

In the picture one of the women is wearing a black shirt with dark hair. The other women is wearing a brown or gold colored shirt with dark hair, and what looks to be a skirt.

If you have any information about this theft, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or the WeTip Hotline at (812) 421-6297. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

comments