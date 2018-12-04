Home Indiana Evansville Authorities Looking for Suspects Involved in Prescription Drug Fraud December 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are trying to find two people accused of using fake prescriptions to get medications from local pharmacies in June and July.

Earl Willaims of Mississippi is accused of using an Indianapolis doctor’s information to fill five prescriptions at Evansville area CVS stores.

Renee Dickson of Grandview, Indiana is facing charges for allegedly using an Owensboro doctor’s information to fill as many as 14 prescriptions.

Authorities say Dickson filled those fake scripts between July and September of this year.

Both suspects are facing several charges in connection to these investigations.

Comments

comments