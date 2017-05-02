Home Indiana Evansville Authorities Learning More About Man Accused of Robbing Evansville Bank May 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities are learning more about the man accused of robbing the United Fidelity Bank on North St. Joe Avenue. John Hegwood was arrested Monday night after police received several tips about his identity.

Police say extremely clear surveillance photos from the bank helped them track Hegwood down around 7 p.m. Monday night. He is accused of robbing the bank Monday afternoon around 2:15.

Authorities say he wrote a note to the teller, asking her for all the cash. The tellers say he never showed a weapon, but he implied he had one.

Hegwood got away with an unknown amount of cash, but he was caught a few hours after the incident.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a single robbery charge.

