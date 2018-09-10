Authorities Investigating Newburgh Shooting

Warrick County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. This happened at the Spring View apartments in Newburgh around 7:30 PM.

Authorities say the victim was shot in each of their legs, then ran to a friend’s house. The friend then drove them to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells 44News the suspect may be driving a yellow Chevy Cobalt. Anyone with information about a suspect or this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (812) 897-6180.

