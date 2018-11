We’re working to learn more information following a fatal crash in Warrick County Tuesday. Westbound traffic was stopped on Interstate 64 for a fatal accident before 6 p.m.

Traffic was diverted at State Road 61. Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle confirms there was a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 38.

One lane is open for westbound I-64 at the 38 mm.

Please stay with 44News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Comments

comments