Authorities Investigating Death of an Indiana Teen
Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old out of Mishawaka, Indiana. Breana Rouhselang’s body was found in a dumpster behind a restaurant Sunday morning.
Police discovered Rouhselang’s body early Sunday morning. They still haven’t confirmed how she was killed, but they have arrested 16-year-old Aaron Trejo who they believe killed her.
A family member says she was six months pregnant. They both went to Mishawaka High School and knew each other since grade school.
Their relationship and a motive are still unclear but the arrest documents should be released soon.
Officials hope those documents will answer some of the questions behind this crime.