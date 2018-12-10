44News | Evansville, IN

Authorities Investigating Death of an Indiana Teen

Authorities Investigating Death of an Indiana Teen

December 10th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old out of Mishawaka, Indiana. Breana Rouhselang’s body was found in a dumpster behind a restaurant Sunday morning.

Police discovered Rouhselang’s body early Sunday morning. They still haven’t confirmed how she was killed, but they have arrested 16-year-old Aaron Trejo who they believe killed her.

A family member says she was six months pregnant. They both went to Mishawaka High School and knew each other since grade school.

Their relationship and a motive are still unclear but the arrest documents should be released soon.

Officials hope those documents will answer some of the questions behind this crime.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.