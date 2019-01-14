Authorities Investigating Death at Glemore Distillery

Owensboro Police are investigating a death at Glenmore Distillery.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to a Glenmore Distillery spokesperson, “We are deeply saddened to report the death of a team member a at the Glenmore Distillery in a workplace accident.”

All operations are suspended at Glenmore, pending an investigation until further notice.

Stay with 44News on air and online as more details become available to us.

Comments

comments