Authorities Investigating Death at Glemore Distillery

January 14th, 2019 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are investigating a death at Glenmore Distillery.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to a Glenmore Distillery spokesperson, “We are deeply saddened to report the death of a team member a at the Glenmore Distillery in a workplace accident.”

All operations are suspended at Glenmore, pending an investigation until further notice.

