Authorities Investigating after Dead Body Found in Evansville Home
Evansville Police are investigating after a dead body was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Missouri St. in Evansville.
The call came in to dispatch around 10 p.m. about a body being found inside that home. Vanderburgh County Animal Control was on scene and took a pit bull, a cat and 2 lizards from the home. Neighbors tell us another pit bull is missing from the home.
Neighbors say they had not seen anyone coming or going from the home for a few days.
Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the person found dead inside the home.
Stay with 44News on air and online for updates on this investigation.