Authorities Investigating after Dead Body Found in Evansville Home March 16th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating after a dead body was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Missouri St. in Evansville.

The call came in to dispatch around 10 p.m. about a body being found inside that home. Vanderburgh County Animal Control was on scene and took a pit bull, a cat and 2 lizards from the home. Neighbors tell us another pit bull is missing from the home.

Neighbors say they had not seen anyone coming or going from the home for a few days.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the person found dead inside the home.

Stay with 44News on air and online for updates on this investigation.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor.



