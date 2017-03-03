Home Indiana Authorities Investigating What Caused House Fire in Henderson March 3rd, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Authorities are investigating what caused an early morning fire in Henderson. Dispatchers received calls about a house fire in the 300 block of North Alvasia Street around 5:15 a.m. Crews were on the scene for a few hours fighting the flames. Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire. No one was hurt in the fire.

Stay with 44News on this developing story.

Comments

comments