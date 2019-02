Officials are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Warrick County.

It happened on the 400 Block of East Poplar Street near North Street.

Crews were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. when flames were coming out of the back door of the house.

Officials confirmed no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

There is no word on how it began.

