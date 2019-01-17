Authorities Investigate Ohio County Murder

Authorities in Ohio County are investigating a mysterious death. Wednesday night a body was found in a car outside of a home in Rosine.

Law enforcement officials say the believe Johnnie Hays was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked right outside of a home in Rosine

Ohio County sheriffs deputies say they received the 911 call just before 5:15 Wednesday evening. ‪When sheriffs deputies arrived they found Hayes slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car. ‬

Officials say Hayes was parked outside of what they believe to be his significant other’s home.

“There was an incident that happened at the home between him and a suspect and Adam Lacefield he was at the residence where the shooting occurred we are unsure at this time what happened there,” says Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty. “We are gathering statements and still investigating the incident.”

Deputies say the suspect, Adam Lacefield of Caneyville, is already behind bars on unrelated charges.

Sheriff Beatty says they are reviewing the surveillance video taken from the home where the incident occurred.

