Authorities Identify Ellis Park Theft Suspects

Kentucky State Police say they have identified the two theft suspects from Ellis Park surveillance photos. Officials say the two people are accused of cashing out someone’s slot machine at Ellis Park when that person turned away. It happened Thursday around 4 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-826-3312 or confidentially at: 800-222-5555.

