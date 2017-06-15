44News | Evansville, IN

Authorities Identify Ellis Park Theft Suspects

June 15th, 2017 Indiana, Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say they have identified the two theft suspects from Ellis Park surveillance photos. Officials say the two people are accused of cashing out someone’s slot machine at Ellis Park when that person turned away. It happened Thursday around 4 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

Kentucky State Police are hoping surveillance photos will help them track down two people, wanted for theft from Ellis Park.

Officials say the people in these photos are accused of cashing out someone’s slot machine when that person turned away. It happened around 4:00 Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-826-3312 or confidentially at: 800-222-5555.

