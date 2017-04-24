Authorities Identify Body Found in Warrick County

Warrick County authorities are now treating the investigation into a body that was found in Warrick County Monday morning as a homicide.

20-year-old Halee Rathgeber was found dead Monday morning in the parking lot of the Alcoa soccer fields. Authorities removed the body from the scene just before noon Monday.

Several different agencies are helping out with the investigation. At this point, authorities say the circumstances surround her death are suspicious.

They are trying to figure out who she was with, leading up to her death. The coroner’s office has yet to release an official cause of death but the autopsy is scheduled for Monday night.

Comments

comments