Authorities Identify Body Found Sunday in Henderson

The body found in Henderson County Sunday has been identified as Vicky Lee Webb. Her body was discovered in a wooded area along Tillman Bethel Road.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies say she Webb was first reported missing January 28.

Two men called authorities around 12:30 Sunday afternoon, after finding the body while they were looking for driftwood.

Authorities are considering her death suspicious.

Her official cause of death has not been determined and officials are waiting for toxicology results to come back.

