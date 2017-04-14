Home Indiana Authorities Identify 2 People who Died in Knox Co. Crash April 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Two people are dead, and one person is in custody after an accident along U.S. in Knox County. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. north of Oaktown.

30-year-old Anayeli Camacho, of Oaktown, was driving one of the vehicles, and was arrested for driving without a license.

Indiana State Police say Camacho was driving a mini van, and did not yield the right of way, and hit an on-coming SUV. 70-year-old Stephen Hines and 63-year-old Ricky Hackle, both from Jasonville, Indiana, were killed in the accident.

One of the men died at the scene of the accident, and the other man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died.

Camacho was treated Good Samaritan Hospital and later arrested for driving without ever receiving a license. She is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.

