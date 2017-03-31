Home Indiana Evansville Authorities Arrest Terrence Roach in Connection to Death of Aleah Beckerle March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities have arrested Terrence Roach in connection to the death of Aleah Beckerle. Roach is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of murder – abuse of a corpse and criminal confinement.

Terrence Roach became a person of interest/suspect Monday night. He is also Aleah Beckerle’s step brother. The reason police searched the home on South Bedford Avenue was a tip from an inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

A press conference is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. 44News will be live there as soon as the press conference begins.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

