Authorities Arrest Terrence Roach in Connection to Death of Aleah Beckerle

March 31st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Authorities have arrested Terrence Roach in connection to the death of Aleah Beckerle. Roach is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of murder – abuse of a corpse and criminal confinement.

Terrence Roach became a person of interest/suspect Monday night. He is also Aleah Beckerle’s step brother. The reason police searched the home on South Bedford Avenue was a tip from an inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

