Home Indiana Authorities Arrest Possible Delphi Suspect In Colorado September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Authorities arrest a possible Delphi suspect in Colorado. Daniel Nations was arrested for reportedly threatening people with a hatchet on a Colorado trail.

Investigators say he may be linked to other crimes, including one in Indiana.

Indiana State Police say they are investigating to see if Nations could be a suspect in the Delphi double murders.

One of Libby German’s family members made a statement about this arrest. Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty said, “We are aware of the arrest of Daniel Nations and have been told by law enforcement that he is being looked into. We pray that the truth will be revealed and we will keep searching for answers and passing out fliers until Abby and Libby’s killer is behind bars.”

In February, Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared while walking on a trail in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found a few days later.

A sketch of the murder suspect was released in July 2017. The man is described as a white man between 5’6″ and 5’10”, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish-brown hair, but his eye color is unknown.

Photo Courtesy of CBS4 in Indianapolis

Comments

comments