Author Speaks About the Power of Second Chances, Drug Addiction

A nationally renowned and award-winning author Marti MacGibbon is speaking about the power of second chances.

Ruth’s House is the host of the gratitude, celebration and power of second chances at Old National Auditorium, which focuses on facing the opioid crisis.

MacGibbon overcame her own battle with hardcore drug addiction, and is known for delivering high-energy presentations on how the build courage, kindness and resilience while facing addiction.

The presentation also addressed the many myths and misconceptions of drug addiction.

