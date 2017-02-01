Home Indiana Author Helps Highland Students Illustrate Their Own Stories February 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A children’s author and illustrator is sharing her talents with Evansville students. Kristi Valiant paid a visit to Highland Elementary School. She traveled from classroom to classroom throughout the day, working with students and helping them illustrate their own stories.

Valiant originally grew up in Wisconsin, but she now lives in Indiana. She taught English for a summer in China. She says she tends to draw a mouse, hippo, monkey, and penguin somewhere in each of her recent picture books.

Kristi Valiant says, “I love going on school visits it’s one of my favorite things to do. The kids get me so excited, energetic, energized, for telling more stories and they, I love inspiring them to read and to write and to draw.”

She says she has been illustrating books since graduating art school in 2000. She started out in educational books then moved to hardcover books that you find in book stores.

