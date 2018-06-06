Home Indiana Austin Haaff Formally Charged in Death of 3-Month-Old June 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man arrested after the death of his 3-month-old son in Daviess County is formally charged with murder. A grand jury decided there was enough evidence to charge Austin Haaff with murder in connection with the death of Collin Haaff.

The baby died in April and authorities say his symptoms were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Haaff is set to be back in court later this month June 22nd.

Until then, he is behind bars in the Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments