Grab your gum drops, sprinkles, and icing and put your building skills to the test to help prevent homelessness in the area.

Aurora’s Gingerbread House Competition takes place on December 1st at the St. Vincent Manor Auditorium.

We were live this morning to not only give you more information on the event, but to also build a house of our own.

Click here for more information on the event.





















