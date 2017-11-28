Aurora Hosts Gingerbread Contest To Raise Awareness For Homelessness
Aurora is hosting a gingerbread contest to help raise money for programs helping the homeless next weekend. Families can put their gingerbread house building skills to the test on Saturday, December 9th from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Judging will begin at 2:30 p.m.
This event will be held at the St. Vincent Evansville Manor Auditorium on Washington Avenue.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for pictures, along with entertainment and a silent auction.
Admission is $5 per person, or $10 per family.
To register as a competitor, visit Aurora – Housing Our Homeless.