Aurora Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Location

Aurora and the Southwest Indiana Chamber hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor their new location at 1001 Mary Street in Evansville.

Aurora has been serving the homeless community since 1988. They help more than 1,000 men, women, and children each year through programs and services.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other Evansville leaders also attended the ceremony.

Aurora is an organization that is designed to identify gaps, establish innovative and permanent solutions, and drawing together interested parties to ensure that their homelessness becomes a problem of the past.

