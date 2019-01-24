Aurora Begins Point in Time Homeless Count

Every January, Aurora conducts a head count of Evansville’s sheltered and unsheltered residents called point-in-time. The annual count gives the organization an idea of how many men, women, and children are experiencing homelessness at this time.

The annual point-in-time count is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for communities that receive federal funds for programs that aid those experiencing homelessness.

Aurora’s Homeless Outreach team took on the task by traveling through Evansville visiting shelters and where they know the homeless gather. The search included United Caring Services, Patchwork Central, and many outdoor locations like the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Walmart parking lot.

Aurora’s Homeless Outreach team says this year the number is expected to be lower. They have averaged 500 the last couple years.

While Evansville already has a few shelters, Aurora’s Outreach Team Head Natasha Goodge says, “We could definitely use more, especially for women and children, as well as more things to prevent homelessness.”

