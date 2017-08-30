August 30, 1:42 PM: Tri-State Harvey Info

The remnants of Harvey will pass late Thursday night-Friday.

Bands of heavy rainfall will rotate through as the center passes over southern & south-central Kentucky.

The highest rainfall rates will occur Friday morning-early afternoon.

Flash flooding is possible with 3-5″ rainfall possible over western Kentucky, 1.50-3″ rainfall for the metro & less than 1″ over our northwestern counties.

Although the tornado threat will set up east & southeast of the Tri-State, wind gusts of 35-50 mph are possible. Some shallow-rooted, weakened trees & limbs will fall, resulting in some power outages. The strongest gusts look to be in the morning-early afternoon hours.

In addition, it will turn unseasonably cool with highs on Friday only in the 65-70 range for much of the area with lows 52-58 Friday night as rain exits & skies clear.

Some wind-driven rain may still be around for football games with temperatures only 58-63 during that time, making it feel like a wet, cold, blustery October evening!

The weekend looks good with 75-80 Saturday with refreshing north winds & sunshine/clouds, followed by 50s to around 60 with some fog Saturday night, then warmer & more humid Sunday with less wind & 82-85 (with sunshine & some clouds). 85-90 is likely Monday.

