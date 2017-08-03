August 3, 1991: Very Hot & Unstable + Outflow Boundary = Cluster of Storms with Two Tornadoes

A very hot, highly-unstable environment with an outflow boundary sagging southward (from severe storms the night before) & weak approaching surface cold front led to severe weather event in the Tri-State on the late afternoon-evening of August 3, 1991.

After high temperatures maxing at 105, violent storms quickly erupted many reports of wind damage from Richland to Martin counties. Many trees & powerlines were downed, but some farm buildings were damaged. Two tornadoes were confirmed: one at Olney & another south of Vincennes. At Olney, this tornado was embedded in damaging winds/downburst & peeled the roofs off of two apartment buildings & the Wal-Mart store. Total damage from the tornado alone at Olney was $4.5 million (inflation-adjusted). South of Vincennes, a tornado crossed U.S. 41, taking out a highway sign & billboard, carving a path through corn fields.

