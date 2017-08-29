August 29, 4 PM: Latest Timing of Harvey Remnants In a Nutshell

Front lingering in the area with little movement due to Harvey’s overall circulation, will continue to pop spotty showers/t’storms at times through Thursday with clouds/sun, humid weather & highs in the 80s.

Harvey remnants may remain as a tropical depression as far north as Kentucky/Tennessee. The system is speeding up & will get pulled to the northeast rapidly & not do a loop over Missouri or Arkansas, which looked to happen via yesterday’s analysis.

This said, widespread Harvey rainfall should pass in the Friday to Saturday morning time frame. Winds will increase from the northeast at 15-35 mph (isolated +40 mph gusts southeast). So, sloppy wet weather is expected & this may impact Friday night 44 Blitz high school football games. A few are already currently being rescheduled to Thursday night.

The rainfall should exit by Saturday afternoon, leading to a decent rest of the weekend.

Rainfall totals from what we saw yesterday, right up to Saturday morning should tally near 1″ to as much as 3″. However, some +3″ amounts may occur in our southern counties, it appears. The lighter totals will occur in the northwest & north with higher amounts as you move southeastward.

We do need to watch the exact track of the center, which looks to occur southeast of the Tri-State. Near & just northeast, east & southeast of it, a severe weather threat will occur (tornado & damaging wind threat) with just overall strong, gusty winds associated with the system itself.

Another thing to watch is timing, because every model run continue to speed the remnants up. If this continues it will be out by Friday evening. HOWEVER, I am going with the thinking of mainly a Friday to Saturday morning timing right now. STAY TUNED & UP TO DATE HERE ON THE BLOG FOR THE LATEST……

After a burst of hotter, humid weather early next week, some t’storms later Tuesday along a cold front will precede brief shot of cooler air next week, followed by another burst of hotter, humid weather, then a shot of the coolest weather since May in mid-September.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments