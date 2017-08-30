August 29, 1884: Morning Severe Weather Outbreak & Belmont Disaster

A remarkable severe weather outbreak (especially for the time of year) struck the heart of the Tri-State during the morning hours of August 29, 1884. This remains as one of the most damaging & worst storms in the history of the city of Evansville.

This outbreak was extremely destructive with major damaging winds & downbursts & a few tornadoes. Heavy rainfall also occurred with 2″ in the Evansville area. Flooding was reported south & southeast of Louisville, Kentucky from the storms.

A severe wind & hail storm was first reported at Jeffersonville, Illinois, north of Fairfield. Then, several buildings damaged & numerous trees snapped & uprooted in Carmi with one person reportedly killed. The corn crop “throughout the county was seriously injured” by the t’storm winds, while 8 miles north of Carmi, many homes & farm buildings were damaged & a number of buildings were completely destroyed between Crossville, Illinois & New Harmony, Indiana at Phillipstown. North of Carmi, the village of Centreville was completely demolished & never recovered. 2 were killed & 2 seriously injured when their farm house & barn there was destroyed.

This outbreak has been referred to as “The Belmont Disaster” as the steamer Belmont was capsized & sunk in the Ohio River between Henderson & Evansville after attempting to get through the storm for 5 miles. Of the 60 passengers, up to 15 were killed. Two other steamers were badly damaged in downtown Evansville on the Ohio.

Owing to the extreme nature of the storm, hundreds of homes were damaged, & many streets were completely impassable by home debri & a sea of fallen trees & large limbs in Evansville. Thousands & thousands of large trees were reportedly toppled in the Evansville area alone. The wall of a building fell on a man, killing him. It was reported that the wind “screamed from the north-northwest, then turned to the northeast” with “roofs flying through the air” at the height of the storm in Evansville. Churches & factories were heavily damaged & a new school still under construction was leveled. The foundry of John Roeker was reportedly “demolished”. Such damage would suggest a tornado & research is still underway to determine whether this did occur. At the very least, it was an intense macroburst with winds of +120 mph.

All of the corn crop in Union County was reportedly heavily damaged or flattened. Several buildings were damaged at Uniontown. Warehouses & barns were destroyed at Uniontown to Henderson & A coal barge was sunk in the Green River during the storm near Rochester, Ohio County. Hundreds of trees were toppled in the Owensboro area.

The severe storms continued eastward with considerable wind damage on the west side of Louisville by late morning to midday.

A carriage factory was completely destroyed at Bloomfield, Kentucky (Nelson County), southeast of Louisville.

Research continues on this outbreak & undoubtedly, more damage reports will be uncovered.

The storm passed Evansville at 9 a.m. The surface map shows a deepening surface low over central Illinois diving southeastward. This may have been a strong remnant MCV from severe weather outbreak the previous day in the Northern Plains (tornadoes reported with deaths & injuries in the Dakotas) or rapidly-forming surface low as upper jet streak rotated through the area. Regardless, it was an unusually strong event for late August & would be significant even in the spring. Shear must have been strong & very strong winds aloft must have been present to reach the surface. It also had to have been very unstable. After a high of 90 August 28 & a low of 73, the morning temperature in the lower 80s with converted dew point in the lower 70s showed the humid airmass in place. Highs cooled to 79 the following day, but it was 90 again by September 2. Prior to the storm hitting Louisville very late morning/midday, the temperature reached 86 after morning low in the 70s.

My goal is to get this event reconstructed via the Purdue WRF model that would display a simulated radar reflectivity image of the event (based on lower atmospheric & surface data at the time & analog data of similar events). Dr. Mike Baldwin, professor of Atmospheric Science at Purdue University has been great & willing to help take this on to input this outbreak into the Purdue WRF & see the outcome. It will be exciting to see this when done.

Interestingly, it was just a day prior, as part of the same overall storm system, that the oldest known photo of a tornado was taken. In the image you can see one main funnel & two satellite tornadoes, indicating a likely violent tornado.

