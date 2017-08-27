August 26-27, 2000 Nocturnal Severe Weather

Bowing cluster of severe storms passed through the Tri-State on the night of August 26-27, 2000 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

It began as a lone supercell over Iowa that produced large hail. It then moved southeastward into central Illinois with the formation of multiple supercells. They produced a mix of many reports of large hail to up to 4″ in diameter & several severe gusts. As the supercells clustered, they became dominant wind producers with swaths of gusts 60 mph & several downbursts.

Numerous large tree limbs were blown down at Bridgeport, Illinois in Lawrence County, while a wind gust of 60 mph was reported at Olney. On Route 67, west of Bruceville (Knox County, Indiana), an intense microburst caused heavy forest damage, snapping whole, large tulip & beech trees halfway up. Large white pines were snapped off & there was damage to a home in 1 mile area. Winds were likely +85 mph in that area. Nearby, 3 barns were blown down & cattle were injured with numerous trees blown down across the western & central parts of Knox County.

Tree limbs & powerlines were blown down county-wide across Wabash County, while trees were blown down onto Routes 56, 57 & 257 in Pike County with a few trees blown down in Petersburg. Numerous trees were downed at the County Fair Grounds in Evansville with several trees blown down elsewhere in the county. One trees fell onto a house.

Poseyville sustained extensive damage with many trees & powerlines toppled & homes, buildings damaged. A wind gust of 94 mph was recorded at North Posey High School where the roof of the gym had severe damage. A nearby mobile home was rolled several times, injuring the occupants.

In Newburgh, multiple large trees were blown down. On Route 662, a couple was trapped in their car with a large tree fell upon it, causing minor injuries. Powerlines were down in the city with a gust of 60 mph measured in town.

Trees fell over U.S. 60 in Daviess County, Kentucky, west of Owensboro. Trees & powerlines were downed in Utica. Damage continued into Ohio County where the entire county sustained wind damage with large tree limbs, trees & powerlines down by winds of at least 60 mph.

The summer of 2000 was very wet & stormy for part of the Tri-State, especially over our northern & eastern counties as complexes of storms pivoting around a strong upper ridge with record heat in the southern Plains. Dallas, Texas had a record number of consecutive 100-degree days.

This cluster of storms was a “Ridge Rider” in the “Ring of Fire” with good wind fields aloft on the edge of the ridge. A surface stationary front acted as a railroad track for the storms to travel (see first image…..the surface map), separating the intense Plains heat wave from cooler conditions to the northeast.

A shortwave was approaching Iowa on the morning of August 26, as evidence by the kink on the 500 mb height map (second image). This was pivoting around an upper low located around Hudson Bay. This was likely the trigger.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments