August 16, 1855 Tornado & Damaging Straight-Line Winds

An evening tornado killed 1 person & injured several (many reportedly narrowly missed loss of life) on a track +8 miles south or south-southwest of Boonville to near French Island (it is now two islands in the Ohio River), south of Hatfield in the Ohio to east of Stanley in Daviess County, Kentucky. Track was at least 10 miles in length.

One large frame home 1 mile northeast of Yankeetown was heavily damaged & pushed off of its foundation with 5 people inside reportedly injured by falling timbers. One person was severely crushed by timbers of the home & died. One farmer lost $2000 in corn (1855 dollars) from the tornado & destruction to barns, fences & crops was widespread in the area from what may have been this tornado embedded in damaging straight-line winds.

Reportedly 1/3 of the corn crop in that region was lost.

In the continued tornado track large trees were reportedly snapped & uprooted & several twisted off. The trees, rails & debri were scattered for great distances in all directions, according to witnesses.

Reconstructed track based on reports show that the tornado moved northwest to southeast.

