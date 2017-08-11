August 10, 1850 Violent Severe Storm After 100

Saturday late afternoon, August 10, 1850, widespread wind damage occurred in all areas surrounding Evansville, through Henderson & Owensboro. The damage was reportedly much worse in outlying areas than the city proper (at that time). Near Darmstadt, a barn was completely destroyed, killing 4 prized horses. Crops were flattened & many homes damaged. Much valuable timber was also reportedly downed in the storm with large trees toppled or heavily damaged in the three cities.

The storm struck Owensboro at 3 p.m. with “considerable damage” done to trees, fences, homes & structures.

Many wharf boats & steamers were torn from their morings & drifted & were swept into the Ohio River from Evansville. One blew in from the Kentucky side & became ground in a sandbar in the river. The chimneys were blown down on the large boat.

Many sections of telegraph wires were blown down between Evansville & Cincinnati.

After the storms on Saturday, Sunday was reportedly the coolest day in Evansville “for weeks” & the heavy rain of the storm “laid the dust”.

On August 10-11, widespread, significant wind damage was reported in east-central Ohio with many barns damaged/destroyed. Southeast of Columbus, Ohio, damage was reported at Lancaster. Many buildings were also struck by lightning there & caught fire. Corn crop was damaged by storms around Centreville, Pennsylvania, but was improving days later (especially with the rainfall). A “very high wind” occurred with the storms at Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Damage was reported at Washington D.C., especially on wharfs as the severe storms reportedly came in from the northwest.

The southern part of Guilderland, New York and the northern part of New Scotland, New York saw hail “of large size and much quantity… The storm was more violent than has been known in twenty years, in the vicinity where it prevailed…”

Called “The Great Storm” over New England for widespread wind damage over all states New York east & southeastward.

Another storm hit Evansville August 19 & greatly frigthened residents who thought it would be as bad as this one. It did produce tremendous lightning & thunder & another wharf boat was sunk, but damage wasn’t nearly like the August 10 storm.

