Audubon State Park To Host Annual Wildflower Extravaganza

Audubon State Park will host its annual Wildflower Extravaganza. The park naturalist’s staff will offer leisurely hikes to look at and identify wildflowers that are emerging in the forest.

This event will be held Saturday, April 14th and you can take hikes at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Naturalists will also share traditional Native American and early American uses of the plants and folklore about the plants.

There will also be a Kids Wildflower Scavenger Hunt/Mini Hike at 12 p.m.

For more information, call Lisa Hoffman at 270-827-4424.

