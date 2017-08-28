Home Kentucky Henderson Audubon State Park Named Among Top Historic Parks August 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

Audubon State Park in Henderson receives a big honor at the Kentucky State Fair. The park has been named among the six best state parks by Kentucky Living Magazine.

Audubon State Park received two third-place awards for its historic site and hiking trail. The park honors the famous wildlife artist who lived in Henderson in the early 1800s.

The park includes more than just hiking trails. There is a museum, cottages, campgrounds, and year round programs for people of all ages as well as a nine hole golf course.

