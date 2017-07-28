Home Kentucky Henderson Audubon Metals To Add 39 Jobs With Expansion In Henderson July 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

An aluminum producing company will add more than three dozen jobs with its expansion in Henderson. Audubon Metals will expand its Henderson plant with a more than $8.3 million investment and create 39 full-time job.

The company will build a nearly 21,000-square-foot addition at its current facility to house a fifth reverbatory furnace for aluminum smelting.

The project also includes an extension of its ingot-casting line expansion of its production storage building, and a new warehouse.

Audubon Metals CEO says these changes will add production capacity to meet increased market demand.

Audubon, which is a subsidiary of Evansville-based Koch Enterprises Inc., opened the Henderson facility with 55 employees and a monthly capacity of seven million pounds. It now employs 270 and can produce more than 30 million pounds monthly.

