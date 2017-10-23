Home Kentucky Henderson Audubon Kids Zone Partners With JFK Center For Annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event October 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

The Audubon Kids Zone and the JFK Center in Henderson are joining forces for the annual community Trunk or Treat this Sunday.

A trick or treat trial will begin at Audubon Kids Zone and end at the JFK Community Center.

All activities along the trail are free and open to the public. There will be a trick or treat trail, inflatables, and face painting.

Participants should gather around 2:30 p.m. for a short pre-party and ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. The trail will be available until around 4:30 p.m.

Spooky shuttle buses will transport kids and their escorts around the surrounding area of Newman Park.

Buses will run from 2 to 3 p.m. at the start of the event and from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the conclusion.

