Audubon Dental Center To Host Annual Christmas Car Day

December 12th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

David Wells joins 44News This Morning ahead of Audubon Dental Center’s 21st annual Christmas Care Day.

Poor dental health can impact employment opportunities and can lead to health issues. This event is designed to make people feel better about themselves and get teeth cleanings, cavities filled, and pull abscessed teeth.

Free dental service will be provided to the first 50 patients at this year’s event.

The annual event is Friday, December 15th, beginning at 8 a.m. It will be at 716 2nd Street in Evansville.

