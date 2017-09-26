Home Indiana Evansville Auditions To Be Held For Moscow Ballet’s The Great Russian Nutcracker At 321 Studio September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Auditions will be held for Evansville area ballet students who want to perform with the Moscow Ballet in the Nutcracker. Those auditions will be held at Studio 321 on Monday, October 23rd at 5 p.m. Students, between six and 18 with at least one year of ballet training, are invited to audition.

Ballerina Alisa Bolotnikova will lead auditions and rehearse the young dancers in their assigned roles. Bolotnikova will also lead the young dancers at dress rehearsal with the Russian company the day of the performance.

Bolotnikova graduated as a classical ballerina from the National Ballet and Theatre Academy in Kharkov and teaches choreography for ballet students at the Kharkov National College of Culture. She has also performed as a folk dancer in Bulgaria and as a modern dancer in Japan.

These auditions are part of the Dance-with-Us Program, which is in its 25th year. It gives student dancers an opportunity to audition and rehearse with the professional company in each tour city. Auditions are free, but there may be a casting fee.

Studio 321 is located at 321 N. Congress Avenue in Evansville.

Children, who are selected, will perform in the Great Russian Nutcracker Thursday, December 14th at 7 p.m. at Old National Events Plaza. To find tickets for this event, visit Russian Nutcracker.

For more information, visit Moscow Ballet.

Comments

comments