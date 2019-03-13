Auditions for HAAA’s Children’s Summer Musical

March 13th, 2019

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance’s children’s summer musical this year is: Beauty and the Beast!


Auditions will be held on Monday, June 24, at the Preston Arts Center for students who have pre-registered.

The final performance will be held Saturday, June 29 at the Preston Arts Center.

This year’s auditions will only be open for students who pre-register, because there are only a limited number of spots available.

Students entering 2nd grade up to newly graduated 12th graders are invited to audition.

To pre-register email executive director Alex Caudill (alex.caudill@haaa.org) with the student’s name and age.

