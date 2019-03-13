Auditions for HAAA’s Children’s Summer Musical

Fun stuff coming up that you need to know about now…they don’t call me your “Entertainment Insider” for nothing.

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance’s children’s summer musical this year is: Beauty and the Beast!





Auditions will be held on Monday, June 24, at the Preston Arts Center for students who have pre-registered.

The final performance will be held Saturday, June 29 at the Preston Arts Center.

This year’s auditions will only be open for students who pre-register, because there are only a limited number of spots available.

Students entering 2nd grade up to newly graduated 12th graders are invited to audition.

To pre-register email executive director Alex Caudill (alex.caudill@haaa.org) with the student’s name and age.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments