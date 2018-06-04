Auburn Extends Bruce Pearl’s Contract

Former USI basketball coach Bruce Pearl has a little more job security.

Auburn has extended his contract through the 2022-2023 season. The contract extension comes just months after Auburn won only its third SEC title in program history. School officials are calling it, “A historic season.” The school also points out not only have victories increased in recent years, but so has academic progress. Over the past five years the school has produced the highest NCAA academic progress rate in program history, and it lead the conference with 18 graduates.

Pearl took over the Auburn program in 2014. The previous year the Tigers had an overall record of 14-and-16.

Pearl was the Head coach at the University of Southern Indiana where he lead the Screamin’ Eagles to the 1995 Division 2 championship.

Terms of the new contract have not been made public.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

